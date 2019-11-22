The Game Awards 2019, tutte le nomination degli oscar dei videogame

Ci siamo il 12 dicembre sarà la volta di The Game Awards, e finalmente conosceremo a chi andranno gli oscar del mondo dei videogiochi. Ecco tutte le nomination.

Nomination The Game Awards

Gioco dell’Anno

– Control (Remedy/505 Games)

– Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)

– Super Smash Bros.

Ultimate (Bandai-Namco/Sora/Nintendo)– Resident Evil 2 (Capcom/Capcom)– Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision)– The Outer Worlds (Obsidian/Private Division)

Miglior regia

– Control (Remedy/505 Games)

– Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)

– Resident Evil 2 (Capcom/Capcom)

– Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision)

– Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna)

Miglior comparto narrativo

– A Plague Tale: Innocence (Asobo/Focus Home)

– Control (Remedy/505)

– Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)

– Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)

– The Outer Worlds (Obsidian/Private Division)

Miglior direzione artistica

– Control (Remedy/505)

– Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)

– Gris (Nomada Studio/Devolver)

– Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna)

– Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision)

– The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Grezzo/Nintendo)

Migliore colonna sonora

– Cadence of Hyrule (Brace Yourself Games/Nintendo)

– Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)

– Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom)

– Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix)

– Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna)

Miglior comparto audio

– Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)

– Control (Remedy/505)

– Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)

– Gears 5 (The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)

– Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)

– Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision)

Migliore Performance

– Ashly Burch nei panni di Parvati Holcomb, The Outer Worlds

– Courtney Hope nei panni di Jesse Faden, Control

– Laura Bailey nei panni di Kait Diaz, Gears 5

– Mads Mikkelsen nei panni di Cliff, Death Stranding

– Matthew Porretta nei panni di Dr. Casper Darling, Control

– Norman Reedus nei panni di Sam Porter Bridges, Death Stranding

Gioco dal maggior impatto sociale

– Concrete Genie (Pixelopus/SIE)

– Gris (Nomada Studio/Devolver)

– Kind Words (Popcannibal)

– Life is Strange 2 (Dontnod/Square Enix)

– Sea of Solitude (Jo-Mei Games/EA)

Miglior gioco continuativo

– Apex Legends (Respawn)

– Destiny 2 (Bungie)

– Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

– Fortnite (Epic Games)

– Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

Miglior gioco indipendente

– Baba Is You (Hempuli)

– Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)

– Katana ZERO (Askiisoft/Devoler)

– Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna)

– Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic)

Miglior gioco mobile

– Call of Duty: Mobile (TiMi Studios/Activision)

– GRINDSTONE (Capybara Games)

– Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna)

– Sky: Children of Light (Thatgamecompany)

– What the Golf? (Tribland)

Miglior supporto della community

– Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)

– Destiny 2 (Bungie)

– Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

– Fortnite (Epic Games)

– Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

Miglior gioco VR/AR

– Asgard’s Wrath (Sanzaru Games/Oculus Studios)

– Blood & Truth (SIE London Studio/SIE)

– Beat Saber (Beat Games)

– No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

– Trover Saves the Universe (Squanch Games)

Miglior gioco d’azione

– Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)

– Astral Chain (Platinum Games/Nintendo)

– Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)

– Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom/Capcom)

– Gears 5 (The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)

– Metro Exodus (4A Games/Deep Silver)

Miglior gioco d’avventura

– Borderlands 3 (Gearbox/2K)

– Control (Remedy/505 Games)

– Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)

– Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)

– The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Grezzo/Nintendo)

– Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision)

Miglior gioco di ruolo

– Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)

– Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

– Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix)

– Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (Capcom)

– The Outer Worlds (Obsidian/Private Division)

Miglior gioco di combattimento

– Dead or Alive 6 (Team Ninja/Koei Tecmo)

– Jump Force (Spike Chunsoft/Bandai Namco)

– Mortal Kombat 11 (NetherRealm/WBIE)

– Samurai Showdown (SNK/Athlon)

– Super Smash Bros.

Ultimate (Bandai Namco/Sora/Nintendo)

Miglior gioco per famiglie

– Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Next Level Games/Nintendo)

– Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

– Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

– Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco/Sora/Nintendo)

– Yoshi’s Crafted World (Good-Feel/Nintendo)

Miglior gioco di strategia

– Age of Wonders: Planetfall (Triumph Studios/Paradox)

– Anno 1800 (Blue Byte/Ubisoft)

– Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Intelligent Systems/Koei Tecmo/Nintendo)

– Total War: Three Kingdoms (Creative Assembly/Sega)

– Tropico 6 (Limbic Entertainment/Kalypso Media)

– Wargroove (Chucklefish)

Miglior gioco di guida o sportivo

– Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (Beenox/Activision)

– DiRT Rally 2.0 (Codemasters)

– eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 (PES Productions/Konami)

– F1 2019 (Codemasters)

– FIFA 20 (EA Sports)

Miglior gioco multiplayer

– Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)

– Borderlands 3 (Gearbox/2K)

– Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)

– Tetris 99 (Arika/Nintendo)

– Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft)

Miglior gioco indie inedito

– ZA/UM per Disco Elysium

– Nomada Studio per Gris

– DeadToast Entertainment per My Friend Pedro

– Mobius Digital per Outer Wilds

– Mega Crit per Slay the Spire

– House House per Untitled Goose Game

Community Award

– Courage – Jack Dunlop

– Dr.

Lupo – Benjamin Lupo– Ewok – Soleil Wheeler– Grefg – David Martínez– Shroud – Michael Grzesiek