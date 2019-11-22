The Game Awards 2019, tutte le nomination degli oscar dei videogame

Ci siamo il 12 dicembre sarà la volta di The Game Awards, e finalmente conosceremo a chi andranno gli oscar del mondo dei videogiochi. Ecco tutte le nomination.
Nomination The Game Awards
Gioco dell’Anno
– Control (Remedy/505 Games)
– Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
– Super Smash Bros.
– Resident Evil 2 (Capcom/Capcom)
– Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision)
– The Outer Worlds (Obsidian/Private Division)
Miglior regia
– Control (Remedy/505 Games)
– Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
– Resident Evil 2 (Capcom/Capcom)
– Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision)
– Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna)
Miglior comparto narrativo
– A Plague Tale: Innocence (Asobo/Focus Home)
– Control (Remedy/505)
– Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
– Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)
– The Outer Worlds (Obsidian/Private Division)
Miglior direzione artistica
– Control (Remedy/505)
– Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
– Gris (Nomada Studio/Devolver)
– Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna)
– Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision)
– The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Grezzo/Nintendo)
Migliore colonna sonora
– Cadence of Hyrule (Brace Yourself Games/Nintendo)
– Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
– Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom)
– Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix)
– Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna)
Miglior comparto audio
– Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)
– Control (Remedy/505)
– Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
– Gears 5 (The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)
– Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)
– Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision)
Migliore Performance
– Ashly Burch nei panni di Parvati Holcomb, The Outer Worlds
– Courtney Hope nei panni di Jesse Faden, Control
– Laura Bailey nei panni di Kait Diaz, Gears 5
– Mads Mikkelsen nei panni di Cliff, Death Stranding
– Matthew Porretta nei panni di Dr. Casper Darling, Control
– Norman Reedus nei panni di Sam Porter Bridges, Death Stranding
Gioco dal maggior impatto sociale
– Concrete Genie (Pixelopus/SIE)
– Gris (Nomada Studio/Devolver)
– Kind Words (Popcannibal)
– Life is Strange 2 (Dontnod/Square Enix)
– Sea of Solitude (Jo-Mei Games/EA)
Miglior gioco continuativo
– Apex Legends (Respawn)
– Destiny 2 (Bungie)
– Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
– Fortnite (Epic Games)
– Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)
Miglior gioco indipendente
– Baba Is You (Hempuli)
– Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)
– Katana ZERO (Askiisoft/Devoler)
– Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna)
– Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic)
Miglior gioco mobile
– Call of Duty: Mobile (TiMi Studios/Activision)
– GRINDSTONE (Capybara Games)
– Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna)
– Sky: Children of Light (Thatgamecompany)
– What the Golf? (Tribland)
Miglior supporto della community
– Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
– Destiny 2 (Bungie)
– Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
– Fortnite (Epic Games)
– Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)
Miglior gioco VR/AR
– Asgard’s Wrath (Sanzaru Games/Oculus Studios)
– Blood & Truth (SIE London Studio/SIE)
– Beat Saber (Beat Games)
– No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
– Trover Saves the Universe (Squanch Games)
Miglior gioco d’azione
– Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
– Astral Chain (Platinum Games/Nintendo)
– Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)
– Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom/Capcom)
– Gears 5 (The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)
– Metro Exodus (4A Games/Deep Silver)
Miglior gioco d’avventura
– Borderlands 3 (Gearbox/2K)
– Control (Remedy/505 Games)
– Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
– Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)
– The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Grezzo/Nintendo)
– Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision)
Miglior gioco di ruolo
– Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)
– Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
– Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix)
– Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (Capcom)
– The Outer Worlds (Obsidian/Private Division)
Miglior gioco di combattimento
– Dead or Alive 6 (Team Ninja/Koei Tecmo)
– Jump Force (Spike Chunsoft/Bandai Namco)
– Mortal Kombat 11 (NetherRealm/WBIE)
– Samurai Showdown (SNK/Athlon)
– Super Smash Bros.
Miglior gioco per famiglie
– Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Next Level Games/Nintendo)
– Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
– Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
– Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco/Sora/Nintendo)
– Yoshi’s Crafted World (Good-Feel/Nintendo)
Miglior gioco di strategia
– Age of Wonders: Planetfall (Triumph Studios/Paradox)
– Anno 1800 (Blue Byte/Ubisoft)
– Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Intelligent Systems/Koei Tecmo/Nintendo)
– Total War: Three Kingdoms (Creative Assembly/Sega)
– Tropico 6 (Limbic Entertainment/Kalypso Media)
– Wargroove (Chucklefish)
Miglior gioco di guida o sportivo
– Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (Beenox/Activision)
– DiRT Rally 2.0 (Codemasters)
– eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 (PES Productions/Konami)
– F1 2019 (Codemasters)
– FIFA 20 (EA Sports)
Miglior gioco multiplayer
– Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
– Borderlands 3 (Gearbox/2K)
– Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)
– Tetris 99 (Arika/Nintendo)
– Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft)
Miglior gioco indie inedito
– ZA/UM per Disco Elysium
– Nomada Studio per Gris
– DeadToast Entertainment per My Friend Pedro
– Mobius Digital per Outer Wilds
– Mega Crit per Slay the Spire
– House House per Untitled Goose Game
Community Award
– Courage – Jack Dunlop
– Dr.
– Ewok – Soleil Wheeler
– Grefg – David Martínez
Shroud – Michael Grzesiek
